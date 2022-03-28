Julia Fox says her first book ‘isn’t a memoir’ and calls it a ‘masterpiece’

Julia Fox has revealed that her forthcoming debut book isn’t “a memoir”.

During an interview at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the 32-year-old actor spoke about how one of her “dream projects” is her book.

“I don’t wanna give too much of it away because I am very superstitious,” she told reporters. “I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished.”

Fox continued by revealing that so far her book “is a masterpiece”.

When the Variety reporter asked her whether the book is about fiction, or if it is a memoir, Fox said: “No, it was going to be a memoir at first but now it’s just like my first book.”

“That’ll be coming out soon,” she added.

Earlier this month, Fox spoke about her ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s repeated outbursts against comedian Pete Davidson.

She said that West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, is “harmless”.

Speaking to a TMZ reporter, she defended West’s threats against Davidson as “his artistic, creative expression”.

“I know it’s aggressive but, if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly,” she said.

West has continually used his Instagram account to post public criticisms of Davidson since the Saturday Night Live star began dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, last year.

West also drew criticism after the music video for his recently released track, “Eazy”, depicted a cartoon bearing strong resemblance to Davidson being buried alive.

