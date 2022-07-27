Julia Fox says she ‘shaved around’ her ultra low-rise trousers

Days after Julia Fox made headlines for stepping out in New York City wearing extremely low-rise trousers, the actor has revealed that the outfit required some additional grooming.

Posting to Instagram on Monday (26 July), the Uncut Gems star disclosed that she “shaved around” the trousers after putting them on.

The trousers, created by sustainability-led designer Liza Keane, were crafted from upcycled leather and retail for £2,410.

They feature exposed patchwork stitching, and dip into a sharp “V” shape at the front, which exposed Fox’s entire midriff and mon pubis area.

“In case anyone’s wondering about those pants, there was one hook and I actually had to put them on and shave around it,” Fox said.

Fox – who has become known for her bold fashion choices and strong black eyeliner in the months after she famously dated Kanye West – paired the trousers with a black bikini-style top, pointed toe boots and a black leather handbag.

The risque outfit quickly went viral, with some users jokingly comparing Fox’s appearance to a centaur – a creature from ancient Greek mythology that is half-human and half-horse.

Julia Fox and Christine Quinn (Instagram)

Fox poked fun of herself on Instagram, sharing an image of herself in the Liza Keane design, photoshopped onto the body of a horse. “Sleigh,” she captioned the post.

She also acknowledged some of the criticism directed towards her sartorial choices, telling followers that her style is a rejection of “impossible beauty standards”.

“Hey guys, I just want to sincerely apologise for having figured out that there’s more to life than chasing an impossible beauty standard projected onto me by insecure celebrities for the ultimate goal of pleasing men. Sorry,” she said.

In March, Fox was photographed making a supermarket run while dressed in her underwear and denim boots.

Offering an explanation at the time, the actor said she believes showing skin in public should be normalised.

“I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere,” she said.