Even though Julia Fox’s brief high-profile relationship with Kanye West is over, she says she still feels grateful for the experience.

Fox reflected on the romance while walking the red carpet for the New York City premiere of The Batman on Tuesday 1 March, where she was asked by Entertainment Tonight about her split from the rapper.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” she told interviewer Rachel Smith. Fox then claimed that dating West was like “hitting a reset button”.

“It kind of brought a spark into my life that I had kind of forgotten about,” the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actor said.

While Ye has moved on to a new relationship with social media influencer Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Fox said that the two remain friends.

Fox and Ye’s whirlwind romance, which began on New Year’s Eve in Miami, made headlines earlier this year. The former couple were later seen together at Paris Fashion Week, eating lavish dinners, and even documenting their dates to magazines.

The two split in February 2022 shortly after the 44-year-old rapper went on a social media tirade in an effort to “bring his family back together”.

Kardashian, who is in the midst of divorcing her estranged husband, has said that the posts caused her “emotional distress” as West failed to keep details of their divorce private.

The Donda artist is set to be represented in court on Wednesday 2 March. The scheduled hearing will determine whether Kardashian will be granted her request to be declared legally single.