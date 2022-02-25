Kanye West steps out with Kim Kardashian lookalike: ‘That’s creepy AF’

Kanye West has been spotted with social media star Chaney Jones — and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

West, who has legally changed his name to “Ye”, was spotted with Jones less than 24 hours after West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian said the rapper has caused her “emotional distress” after spreading “misinformation” in court documents viewed by TMZ.

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian wrote, according to Billboard. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Now, social media users have been quick to point out that Jones bears a striking resemblance to Kardashian.

“Idk what’s scarier,” one Twitter user wrote, “the fact that Kanye is dating a Kim lookalike or the fact that this girl looks like Kim to the T [sic].”

“I respect Kanye as an artist but DAMN that’s creepy AF,” another user wrote. “Kim rejected him multiple times so he’s now dating a Kim lookalike cause he can’t let it go.”

“Kanye has a fake Kim lookalike and that’s so alarming,” another user said.

Writer Elizabeth Denton said she “just walked by Kanye and the Kim K lookalike influencer in the hotel just off the elevator all casual and now I’m so confused”.

In images obtained by People, West is seen walking with Jones, who is wearing skin-tight black athleisure wear and reflective sunglasses similar to a pair Kardashian owns.

The images come a little over a week since Julia Fox confirmed she and West had broken up after one month of dating.

West, who shares four children with Kardashian, has publicly pleaded with the reality star to “bring their family back together”.