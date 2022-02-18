Julia Fox responds to viral Uncut Gems video: ‘I was stoned’

Julia Fox has responded to the viral TikTok trend that mocks her pronunciation of the film Uncut Gems.

In a recent interview on sex and advice podcast Call Her Daddy, the actor discussed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Kanye West.

Asked if she was West’s muse, Fox agreed and added that she’d had that position before when filming the 2019 crime thriller.

“I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems,” she told show host Alexandra Cooper.

However, the clip has gained further traction on social media for the way that Fox said the film’s title – “Uncuh Jahmz” – and have made their own videos mocking the sound.

On Thursday (17 February), the actor acknowledged the online jokes by replying to a compilation of TikTok users impersonating her.

“Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!!” she commented, using laughing emojis.

Julia Fox responds to ‘Uncut Gems’ jokes on Instagram (Instagram)

Fox played Julia De Fiore, the girlfriend of Adam Sandler’s character – jeweller Howard Ratner – in the movie.

She dated West, also known as Ye, for a month before confirming their split on Tuesday (15 February).

Fox deleted all images of West from her social media platforms after he posted a picture of estranged wife Kim Kardashian with their children.