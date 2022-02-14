‘I haven’t cried since 1997’: Julia Fox responds to report she’s heartbroken over Kanye’s Kim posts as she deletes him from social media
Fox has deleted all photos of West from her Instagram
Julia Fox is setting the record straight amid rumours she’s heartbroken over her split with Kanye West.
The Uncut Gems actress shared a screenshot from a Daily Mail article to her Instagram story on Monday, 14 February that claimed she was “tearfully jetting out of LAX” airport on Sunday.
“‘TEARFULLY,’” Fox wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s–t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”
The report also stated that the 32-year-old actress had “liked” a post from Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Sunday, which Fox confirmed in a comment to Instagram account Hollywood Unlocked. “And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts,” she commented on the pop culture account’s page.
Fox has since deleted all images of her and West from her Instagram account after the 44-year-old rapper posted a picture of his ex-wife and four children, who posed for the March issue of Vogue. West captioned the post: “God please bring our family back together.”
Fox and Ye made headlines with their whirlwind romance at the beginning of the year, ever since they met New Year’s Eve. The pair documented their dates to magazines, ate lavish dinners, and wore matching outfits to Paris Fashion Week. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last week, Fox acknowledged that it’s possible Ye still has “residual feelings” for his soon-to-be ex-wife. “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” she said.
