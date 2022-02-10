Julia Fox acknowledges Kanye West may have ‘residual feelings’ for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox has admitted on a podcast that it’s wildly possible that he still has “residual feelings” for soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Whilst speaking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, actress Julia, 32, said: “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human.

“I also know that he’s with me now... And that’s all that matters”.

The Uncut Gems star started dating rapper Ye at the start of the year, with their relationship seemingly coming out of nowhere.

