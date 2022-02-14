In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.

The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”

Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before SNL I thought it was particularly special...

“I have faith that we‘ll be back together I never had anything against DailyMail I got love for everyone in the media and I wish you all the happiness in the world…”

He continued: “I speak directly to the media outlets the same way a ball player speaks to the refs the world is our court like a basketball court and the court of public opinion…

“We have a public relationship because we are public figures so to the public and to the press sometimes people call me crazy but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family happy valentines.”

West, whose relationship with actor Julia Fox is reportedly on the rocks, publicly declared on social media last week that he wants his family with the reality star to be brought back together.

Kardashian and West have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Last week, Kardashian was praised for her explanation of why she left West.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”

At this weekend’s Super Bowl, West was booed by thousands of spectators.

When the musician appeared on the big screen from his seat at the game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, those in attendance started booing him.

He was attending the game at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles with his daughters North and Saint.