Grammys viewers are questioning Justin Bieber’s red carpet look after he arrived at the 64th annual awards show in an oversized gray suit and a pink beanie.

On Sunday, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, who opted for a white strapless gown, arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the couple could be seen kissing and holding hands as they posed for photos ahead of the Grammys.

While fans and viewers were excited to see the celebrity couple, many viewers were confused by the Peaches singer’s outfit choice, as the Balenciaga suit he chose to wear to the awards show appeared to be multiple sizes too big, with the suit jacket hanging loose on the 28 year old, who accessorised the look with Balenciaga crocs.

“If you’re looking for Justin Bieber on the red carpet just look for the giant walking suit #GRAMMYs,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Bro wtf is Justin Bieber wearing. He looks like he got into his daddy’s closet and stole one of his suits.”

“Shout out to Balenciaga for designing a #GRAMMYs suit for Justin Bieber using @SHAQ’s measurements,” someone else joked.

According to another viewer, it looked like Bieber’s Grammys suit had “had an allergic reaction to peanuts”.

“Justin Bieber’s suit was definitely borrowed,” another person claimed.

While many viewers were not fond of the look, fans were overjoyed to see the couple kissing on the red carpet - while others found amusement in the moment that Bieber wiped his wife’s lip gloss off his own lips.

“Hailey and Justin Bieber are the moment,” one person tweeted.

Bieber is nominated for eight Grammy Awards at tonight’s awards show.

You can find all of our live coverage of the Grammys here.