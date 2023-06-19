Designer JW Anderson wears Irish rugby top on the runway

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Designer JW Anderson wore an Ireland rugby shirt to take a bow at the end of his Milan Fashion Week show.

The Northern Irish designer – full name Jonathan Anderson – wore the green T-shirt on Father’s Day.

This could have been an homage to his own father Willie Anderson, a former rugby player who captained the Irish international team.

Anderson was taking a bow after presenting his latest menswear collection and womenswear resort collection at Milan Fashion Week.

He’s also the creative director of fashion house Loewe, where he’s become well-known for surrealist designs. Clothes were a bit more wearable for his latest JW Anderson collection, but the designer still pushed boundaries and continues to show why he’s one of the most exciting voices in fashion right now.

There was an emphasis on knitwear – from subdued matching sets in earthy tones to more exuberant colourful creations with 3D effects, which the brand said on Instagram was “creating the structured texture of popcorn”.

Anderson wearing a rugby top at the end of the show wasn’t a complete curveball however, as sporty elements permeated the collection.

The designer showed his spin on rugby tops, giving them a more structured shape and fashion-forward aesthetic. The brand wrote: “Flipping the idea of British heritage, sporty silhouettes and rugby stripes are reimagined.”

Beautifully tailored dresses, coats and shirts rounded out the collection.

Anderson has become a celebrity favourite, with Heartstopper actor Kit Connor and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield front row to see his latest show in Milan.

He made headlines earlier this year after designing Rihanna’s bright red jumpsuit to perform at the Super Bowl, in his capacity as creative director of Loewe.