Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales was in good spirits at the Rugby World Cup, which she attended in an Alexander McQueen suit she first wore at her daughter’s christening in 2015.

On Saturday (9 September), Kate was photographed cheering in the crowd as England beat Argentina 27-10 in the match, which took place at the Stade de Marseille in France.

The 41-year-old wore a tailored white suit comprised of a single-breasted blazer and tailored trousers that she also wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, accessorised the outfit with a pair of Mappin & Webb diamond earrings and a matching diamond pendant necklace from the brand.

She sat alongside Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby, for the duration of the game and afterward went to meet the players in their dressing room to congratulate them on their victory.

Kate is known to re-wear her luxury designer looks, having regularly re-worn red carpet looks to major events, like the Baftas.

Her appearance at the Rugby World Cup comes after her husband, the Prince of Wales, faced criticism for not attending the Women’s football World Cup final in Sydney last month. Kate also did not attend.

The Lionesses were ultimately beaten in a historic World Cup final against Spain.

The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), watched the match on television. It is understood that the decision was made because it would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time.

Kate, meanwhile, recently paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On Friday (8 September), she stepped out in drop-down pearl earrings as an ode to Her Majesty, waling alongside Prince William as the pair attended a service at St David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

For the occasion, she paired a long-sleeve burgundy trench coat dress and matching hat with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee diamond and pearl earrings.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth last year, Kate kept the same earrings on for the entire week, including while in Sandringham greeting well-wishers.