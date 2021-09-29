How to wear the gold dress trend – like Kate at the Bond premiere

Has Kate’s incredible outfit from the No Time To Die red carpet got you dreaming of a killer gold dress of your own? Well, you’re not the only one.

After the Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning Jenny Packham gold gown to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film, Google searches for ‘Kate Middleton gold dress’ instantly spiked.

The Duchess of Cambridge smiles upon her arrival for the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The floor-length cape dress, which is embellished with gold sequins cascading from the sharp shoulders down to the sheer hem, appears to be a custom creation.

A similar style from Jenny Packham, the Margot gown, which was available on the Harrods website but has now sold out, retailed at £2,800.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSjD0Gwntsk/

But you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the Bond girl look. With party season not too far off, and metallics a massive trend on the autumn/winter runways, a gold dress is a must-have this season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNuCdUohZnh/

Looking for catwalk inspiration? Look no further than Dior’s disco-tastic minidresses and Burberry’s gold, draped numbers.

The key to styling a shimmery showstopper is to let the dress do the talking. Don’t overcomplicate your look by adding too many accessories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CODHf6PBjgb/

For a glitzy event, simple strappy nude or black heels and a clutch bag are all you need to go with a floor-sweeping gown.

And if the dress code is a bit more laid back, give your look a fashion-forward edge by teaming a gold cocktail dress with heeled ankle boots.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Gold Sequin Midi Kimono, £35 (was £70)

While Kate looked fabulous in dazzling yellow-gold sequins, another metallic shade might suit you better. If you tend to wear silver jewellery and suit cooler tones, opt for a pale champagne or deep rose gold instead.

(SilkFred/PA)

John Zack Rose Gold Deep V Wrap Over Sequin Dress, £69, SilkFred

As for jewellery, Kate got it spot on, leaving her neckline bare and accessorising with bespoke gold drop earrings from Onitaa, previously seen on the tour of Pakistan.

(Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

When you’re wearing an uber-sparkly dress, you don’t need to add a ton of bling, but a chunky cocktail ring or pair of statement earrings are the perfect finishing touch.