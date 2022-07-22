‘I’ve always loved coke’: Kate Moss jokes about party years at Diet Coke launch
Moss has been named as Diet Coke’s new creative director
Kate Moss has joked about “loving coke” after being named as the new creative director of Diet Coke.
The model, who was famously pictured taking what appeared to be cocaine during a party in 2005, told the audience at the launch of the partnership that she has “always loved coke”.
Moss wore a leopard print shirt and high waisted black trousers to the event. The look was completed with a thick waist belt, red lipstick, and slicked-back hair.
The 48-year-old hit the DJ decks at the event on Wednesday (20 July) and reportedly sang Diana Ross’s “Endless Love”.
Diet Coke said Moss has been brought on as creative director for her “unique aesthetic and style”. She has designed four new cans as part of the collaboration.
During the event, Moss said: “The campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.
“I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.”
The former supermodel also appeared in an interview with British Vogue on Thursday (21 July) as she dispensed some fashion advice for younger generations.
“They’re all scared to be themselves and I think they should dress as they want,” Moss said.
She added: “Never wear a [nipple] pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation.”
Moss made headlines in May when she was called as a witness in the Depp v Heard case, which saw a jury find Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation.
During the trial, which Moss joined via video call, she denied Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down a flight of stairs during their on-again, off-again relationship in the nineties.
The model said at the time that Depp “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies