Kate Moss offers piece of fashion advice to younger generations: ‘Never wear a pasty’

Legendary model Kate Moss shared some of her unfiltered advice to the younger generation of fashion lovers.

In an interview with British Vogue published on 21 July, the ‘90s icon dispensed some of the words of wisdom she’s already passed on to her 19-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss.

While speaking with the outlet about some of her most iconic fashion moments, the 48-year-old model shared that it’s become a “problem” for her to unearth her fashion archive because “Lila’s started to wear my things, and we have to be careful!”

One of Lila’s favourite items that once belonged to her mother is a micro miniskirt, but Moss explained that her daughter couldn’t fathom wearing it because it was too short. “They are so prudish nowadays,” she quipped.

The model then referred to another moment when her daughter asked about wearing nipple pasties with a sheer top, to which Moss said: “Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation.”

However, that wasn’t the only bit of advice Kate Moss had to offer to young fashion lovers. “They’re all scared to be themselves and I think they should dress as they want,” she said, adding that when it comes to fashion, “you can’t have regrets”.

The supermodel is now repping Diet Coke in her first campaign as Diet Coke’s creative director. As part of the “Love What You Love” campaign – which launched this week in celebration of the drink’s 40th anniversary – Moss can be seen posing with newly designed Diet Coke cans. The limited edition cans feature camo, denim, lace and leopard designs along with the model’s signature.

Earlier this week, Kate Moss was announced as the face of Zara’s new nineties-inspired partywear range: a 37-piece collection of clothes, shoes and accessories. The icon stars in the Zara campaign, which was photographed by famed British fashion photographer David Sims.

In one image series called “Into The Night,” Moss is seen exiting a car wearing a metallic slip dress, laughing in the rain in a long-sleeved white blazer, and crossing the street dressed in a long belted frock.

The limited edition collection is currently available at Zara.