Kate Winslet recycles dress first worn seven years ago for Avatar 2 premiere

Kate Winslet has recycled a gown she first wore seven years ago for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on Tuesday (6 December).

The actor, 47, stars as Ronal in the long-awaited Avatar sequel and attended the star-studded premiere at London’s Leicester Square.

She first wore the grey gown by designer Badgley Mischka in 2015 for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Dressmaker.

The fitted, floor-length dress features an embellished, halter neckline and Winslet paired it with drop earrings and a classy updo for Tuesday’s premiere.

The Oscar-winning actress previously vowed to re-wear outfits to avoid waste and stress.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Winslet said: “The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings… It’s so stressful, and I know that sounds like, ‘Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.’ But it is stressful.

“I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again,” she continued. “The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things.

“The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once… I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses.”

Winslet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London on Tuesday (6 November) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

She also expressed concerned at the waste and pollution involved in press junkets.

“It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets,” she said. “Flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important?

“It’s appalling—putting ourselves into the sky left, right, and centre. There’s only so much a person can stomach before your morals come into play,” she continued. “We’re still able to do all the things that need to get done without pumping biofuels into a beautiful, beautiful fading world.”

Other actors starring in Avatar: The Way of Water include Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver who reprised their roles for sequel, which comes 13 years after the original.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit cinemas on 16 December 2022.