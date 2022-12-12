Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Katie Holmes has divided fans with a recent fashion statement, after she debuted a Y2K-inspired red carpet outfit consisting of a strapless mini dress and jeans.

On Friday, Holmes, 43, attended the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City. For the occasion, the Alone Together star opted for a navy blue strapless mini dress, which she wore over a pair of light-wash bootleg jeans with frayed bottoms.

The actress completed the casual look with a pair of black New Balance sneakers, a nose stud and a simple wavy hairstyle.

On social media, the outfit choice sparked numerous comparisons to early 2000s fashion, with many fans admitting that they weren’t sure whether the photos of Holmes posing on the red carpet were new, or taken two decades ago.

“Katie Holmes woke up and decided it was 2002,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Holmes’ outfit.

Another joked: “Love Katie Holmes on the 2002 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet.”

“Wait… Is this picture recent???? I thought it was from the early 2000s,” someone else admitted.

There were also those who openly disliked Holmes’ fashion choice, and argued that the trend of pairing a dress with jeans should stay in the past. “Please for the love of goddess keep this era of fashion in the archives. Love Katie Holmes… but I detest this cursed red carpet era,” one critic wrote.

However, others defended Holmes from criticism on the basis that Y2K fashion has been making a comeback, a trend proven by the renewed popularity of Uggs, wide-leg and low-rise jeans, and tie-front tops.

“Y’all wanna bring back 2000s fashion until someone actually does it, now leave Katie Holmes alone,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I’m sorry Gen Z can’t wait to bring back Y2K fashion and then make fun of Katie Holmes wearing a dress and jeans!”

Katie Holmes wears a dress over jeans on red carpet (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

There were also many who praised the outfit, including one fan who admitted that, although they “couldn’t decide” how they felt about the outfit, they “would wear it”.

“To be clear I’m obsessed with this,” another person tweeted.