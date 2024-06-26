Fans are confused by Katy Perry’s Balenciaga outfit of tights and fur coat

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Fans have shared their candid reactions to Katy Perry’s Balenciaga outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

The 39-year-old singer attended Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 Haute Couture Runway Show on Wednesday, June 26. For the occasion, she wore a large fur coat, which was open and showcased her bare chest. She completed the look with low-waisted, black ripped tights and matching sunglasses, while her hair was slicked-back and styled into a long braid.

During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily at the luxury fashion brand’s show, the “Roar” singer spoke candidly about her look and how it came about.

“I had a few options, which was lovely, it’s my first Balenciaga Couture show… [This outfit] came about because I wanted to be streamlined, sexy, sensual,” she said. “Simple, but chic.”

Perry then acknowledged how giving birth to her and partner Orlando Bloom’s daughter – Daisy, three – inspired certain aspects of her look. “I wanted to wear my nylon right above my c-section scar. That’s the lowest I was gonna go. Right there,” she said.

After quipping that her tights couldn’t be lower on her waist, she pointed at her stomach and added, “Well this is where I birthed a child, so everyone can just…” before holding up a peace sign.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many people went on to playfully mock and question Perry for her outfit choice at the runway show.

“She’s never a fashion girlie and that’s okay!!” one quipped, while another asked: “Girl… what is this?”

Other people compared her style to Bianca Censori, who married Kanye West in October 2023, and who is known for stepping out in minimal outfits.

“The Bianca Censori effect,” one wrote in response to Perry’s outfit, while another agreed: “Bianca Censori is on everybody’s moodboard.”

Despite some of the confusion surrounding the look, other fans said that they were impressed by the “Daisies” singer’s outfit.

“Wow she knows how to serve,” one tweeted, while another wrote: “THIS LOOK IS EVERYTHING KATY.”

A third agreed: “She looks so good omg.”

When arriving at Paris Fashion Week, Perry also turned heads in a different outfit, when she wore a red dress with an extremely long train. As she walked into the Ritz Paris on June 25, Perry wore a short, one-shoulder Balenciaga dress with a special train that had the lyrics to her new song, “Woman’s World,” which comes out on July 11, written on it. According to Page Six, the dress’s train was 600 feet long.

Although the complete words on the dress are unclear, certain lyrics to the unreleased song have been shared on Genius. Some lines in the tune about female empowerment include “Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent / So soft, so strong / She’s a winner, champion / Superhuman, number one / She’s a sister, she’s mother / Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover.”