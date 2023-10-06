Kanye West and Bianca Censori are ‘legally married’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amid the rumours that Kayne West and Bianca Censori were married in a non-legally binding ceremony, it has recently been reported that the couple is legally married.

The couple was married on 20 December 2022 which is just one month after West’s divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, according to The Daily Mail. The “confidential marriage licence” mentioned that the two were wed in Palo Alto, California.

The marriage licence is registered under Censori’s full name, while West only wrote Ye as he legally changed his name back in October 2021.

A source told the outlet how “private” the couple is when explaining their decision to use a confidential marriage licence. “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera,” they said.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them”

They continued: “For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them knows exactly how it went down.”

It’s unclear when exactly Censori, 28, and West, 46, began dating, but she joined the Yeezy organisation in November 2020 as the head designer for Yeezy, West’s fashion brand, and nearly two years later the Flashing Lights rapper released a song titled Censori Overload in a nod to his new partner.

Censori first confirmed the marriage rumours back in May when a TikTok influencer gratefulboynuee posted an interaction with Censori in which she confirmed that she was married.

The 26-second-long clip features Censori only, as gratefulboynuee asks her questions about her day.

After complimenting the video-maker compliments her level of eye contact, Censori laughs and says: “Thanks! Are you just shopping around?”

Later in their short conversation, the TikToker asks: “Can I get your number?” to which Censori replies: “I’m married!”

“Yea Married To Kanye,” reads the video’s caption with a raised eyebrow emoji.

Prior to his “marriage” to Censori, West was married to Kardashian for six years and they share four children together.

In season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on 25 May, she opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced while going through her very public divorce from the rapper.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now,” the SKIMS founder told cameras in her confessional. “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet.”

Ye had previously shared screenshots of his text messages with Kardashian, in which they appeared to disagree over their children’s schooling. He has also publicly lashed out at Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, over her parenting skills. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he posted back in September.

During the Hulu episode, Kardashian expressed her sadness that her mother had been dragged into her drama with her ex-husband. “I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides,” Kardashian said.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for West for comment.