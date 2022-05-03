Katy Perry jokes about not being able to use restroom in Met Gala dress

Katy Perry has spoken candidly about her outfit at this year’s Met Gala, joking that the gown made it difficult for her to use the restroom.

The 37-year-old singer discussed her outfit, which was designed by Oscar de la Renta, while on the red carpet Monday evening with Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles.

For the event, Perry wore a white silk dress and a floor-length black shawl, which had a floral neckline. She completed the look with a pair of sheer gloves and silver earrings.

According to Perry, she stepped outside of her comfort zone with the outfit, acknowledging how “different” it was from her last Met Gala look in 2019, where she dressed as a cheeseburger.

“I feel great,” she said. “I mean it isn’t my first rodeo, so I feel like I can relax. You know last time I came to the Met, I was a cheeseburger, I loved it. I was like: ‘What am I going to do tonight?’”

“I’m going to play a whole different card and now I feel like I’m just accepting the darling darkness.”

However, she noted that this outfit wasn’t necessarily an easy one to wear. In fact, the Daisy singer joked that she had no idea how she was going to use the bathroom due to how many pins were in her dress.

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

“We have a nice bustle in the back, paying homage to the theme, but not too much,” she said. “I’ve been pinned in for three hours. Don’t ask me how I’m going to the restroom ever or anyone at the Met.”

This is Perry’s first Met Gala since 2019, as she skipped the event last September. Throughout the years, she’s been known for her iconic looks at the fashion extravaganza, including one costume featuring a chandelier around her waist and head, which she wore in 2018.

Although the Gala was cancelled in 2020, she did share a photo on Instagram of what would have been her Met Gala outfit, as the caption reads: “What would have been. #TheMetBall2020.” She also tagged designer Jean Paul Gaultier in the post.