Nicki Minaj appears to call out man who ‘leaked’ her attendance at Met Gala
Minaj also addressed wardrobe malfunction during Met Gala
Nicki Minaj appeared to call out a Met Gala attendee who she accused of “leaking” her attendance at the exclusive event.
On Monday 2 May, the rapper arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black outfit designed by Burberry’s Ricardo Tisci.
While ascending the steps of the museum, a video posted to Instagram by the account @spiritualworld appeared to show the moment that Minaj addressed an unseen individual about her attendance, with Minaj captured threatening the off-screen attendee.
“Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?” Minaj asked as she pointed at someone off-camera. “Yeah, you. It was you. I’m about to come up to you and slap the sh*t out of you.”
It was not clear who Minaj was addressing, however, some fans speculated on Twitter that the rapper was speaking to a reporter, and joking, during the red carpet interaction.
Minaj’s attendance at the 2022 Met Gala came after she rejected an invitation to the Met Gala last year, as she was not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 and didn’t want to get vaccinated solely for the event.
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted in September 2021. “If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”
You can find our coverage of the Met Gala as it happened here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies