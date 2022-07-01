Kim Kardashian’s latest half-naked selfie may be teasing a secret SKIMS project
The mogul hinted that something was coming ‘soon’ for her SKIMS line
Kim Kardashian has posted a bathroom selfie hinting that something was coming “soon” for her SKIMS brand.
The 41-year-old posed in front of a mirror, wearing a metallic silver bikini and matching sunglasses.
Her hair was pulled into a low bun and she wore minimal makeup.
The image was taken in what appears to be a hotel room, with a deep-soak bathtub and a fan on the ceiling, which means the selfie could have been taken during her and Pete Davidson’s recent tropical holiday together.
Kardashian captioned the image with a camera emoji and the word “SOON”. The reality TV star tagged her shapewear brand SKIMS on her bikini.
While it is not known what the mogul is hinting at, it could be a new line for her SKIMS Swim range, which launched in March this year.
SKIMS came under fire earlier this week after it was accused of “greenwashing” its packaging. A new investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation said it found “no evidence” to support the eco-friendly claims the shapewear brand’s packaging has.
SKIMS delivers its products to customers in film packaging that reads in bold, black lettering: “I AM NOT PLASTIC.” “I am compostable made from plants,” it says. “I will biodegrade in your home compost and in an industrial compost facility.”
Changing Markets Foundation noted that the packaging also lists a number 4 logo. The recycling symbol indicates that the packaging is made from a type 4 plastic, or low-density polyethylene (LDPE).
“While this packaging might decompose in practice, as claimed, it is completely misleading to say that it is not plastic,” the foundation said.
A representative for Kardashian and SKIMS did not provide comment when contacted by The Independent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies