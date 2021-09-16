Being a fashion icon isn’t always practical, as Kim Kardashian learned at Monday’s Met Gala.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, whose Balenciaga look made headlines this week, has admitted that she could not see her sister Kendall Jenner through her mask.

Kim arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a full-black look that concealed her entire body.

She wore a haute couture mini dress, paired with black tights and the designer’s signature Knife boots. An opaque headcover hid her entire face and head apart from her 75-inch ponytail.

In a series of posts to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening, Kim shared highlights from the night with her 253 million followers.

She admitted that at one point during the evening, Kendall called out to her, but Kim couldn’t see where she was.

Kim Kardashian couldn’t see Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala (KimKardashian/Instagram)

“Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was. But I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” she said.

As expected, Kim’s outfit has inspired countless memes. One person created an image of how Kendall may have appeared to Kim after fans questioned whether she could see clearly under her mask.

The meme showed Kendall at the Met Gala, barely distinguishable behind some black net.

Others compared Kim’s all-black look to a demon. “This is literally my sleep paralysis demon standing in the corner of my room,” one person said.

The beauty mogul star took the jokes in her stride, sharing each of them to her Instagram story.

“Me and my anxiety when I go out,” a third person wrote under a picture of Kim and Kendall standing side by side.

Another meme compared Kim to DC Comics’ Batman. The image shows a Batman mask photoshopped onto her head as she stands at the top of a skyscraper.

“Kim there’s people that are dying,” the Twitter user captioned the picture, referencing a famous quote from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian also revealed that Kendall’s Givenchy gown, inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s iconic shimmering white dress in My Fair Lady, was one of her favourite looks of the night.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” she wrote under a picture of her half-sister.

Her other favourite look was Rihanna’s, who arrived in a dramatic Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. “No one does cool and glam like she does,” she said.