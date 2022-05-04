Marilyn Monroe’s estate expresses support for Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress

Marilyn Monroe’s estate has reportedly defended Kim Kardashian’s choice to wear the late actor’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” gown to the Met Gala amid criticism from fashion historians.

On Monday, The Kardashians star, 41, arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in the gown Monroe wore in 1962 to serenade then-president John F Kennedy for his 45th birthday.

Prior to Kardashian, the 60-year-old glittering gown designed by Jean Louis had only ever been worn by Monroe, and is typically kept safely ensconced in a darkened vault kept at 68F and 40 to 50 per cent humidity at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum.

While Kardashian only wore the multi-million dollar dress for mere moments, as she was helped into the dress by a gloved conservationist from Ripley’s right outside the museum, and changed into a replica of the gown after ascending the Met Gala steps, the wardrobe choice has sparked criticism from historians, who believe that the billionaire shapewear mogul shouldn’t have put the iconic gown at risk of damage.

In an Instagram caption shared after the Met Gala, Sarah Scaturro, former head conservator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, revealed that she denied multiple requests of the same nature, including allegedly from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, during her time at the museum.

“When I was the head of the Costume Institute’s conservation lab I had to swat off requests by people (including Anna Wintour) to have irreplaceable objects in the collection be worn by models and celebrities,” she wrote, according to the Daily Beast.

Dr Justine De Young of the Fashion Institute of Technology also condemned Kardashian’s outfit choice, telling People that the reality star’s look was “irresponsible and unnecessary”.

“She can – and did – commission a replica which would be indistinguishable from the original,” he said. “Such an iconic piece of American history should not be put at risk of damage just for an ego-boost and photo-op.”

However, Nick Woodhouse, the president of Authentic Brands Group, which runs Monroe’s estate, told TMZ that he and his partners believe the Gentleman Prefer Blondes star would have been “thrilled” to see Kardashian wearing the gown at the Met Gala, and would have found it “pretty astonishing” that her dress was once again the “centre of fashion and pop culture” so many years later.

Woodhouse also told the outlet that Kardashian was the perfect person to wear the gown as she and Marilyn have many similarities, such as their strength and their love of being in front of the camera.

While criticism of the reality star’s outfit choice focused mostly on concerns for the safety of the dress, Kardashian told Vogue that she was “extremely respectful” of the gown “and what it means to American history”.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” she said ahead of the Met Gala. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

The Skims founder also revealed that the dress was transported by guards, and she had to wear gloves while trying it on.

The Independent has contacted Woodhouse for comment.