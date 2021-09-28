Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look has been turned into a Halloween costume

Weeks after her full-black black Balenciaga look at the Met Gala made headlines, Kim Kardashian’s polarising outfit has been turned into a Halloween costume.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star arrived at the fashion event on 13 September in a black haute couture mini dress, the designer’s signature “Knife” boots, black tights and an opaque headcover which hid her entire face.

A US-based retailer, Yandy, has now recreated the ensemble for a fraction of the price.

The outfit, listed as the “Mystery Gala Guest Costume” on its website, includes a sheer black cape, a figure-hugging satin-look mini dress, black tights and gloves, and a black face cover.

Recreation of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (Yandy)

While Kim’s dress featured a high neck, Yandy’s costume allows the décolletage to show. It retails for $99.99 (£73).

“Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we’re here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde!” the costume’s description reads.

“Dark, dramatic, and ever so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest costume...Dare we say, you’ll re-kim-dle your red carpet fame.”

It’s not the first time someone has attempted to recreate the beauty mogul’s Met Gala look.

Earlier this month, a 34-year-old mother from Hertfordshire, Charlotte Sturge, copied the outfit using everyday black clothes she already had at home.

Sharing photographs of her creation on social media, Sturge revealed that she had used black leggings and a matching form-fitting top.

To cover her head, she used a pair of black tights and tied the legs into the shape of a top bun.

“I made it within five minutes – black boots, black leggings, roll neck and tights,” she said.

She also revealed that she is able to see with “perfect vision” through the tights.

“It’s surprising you can totally see out of tights – perfect vision. But I might have to make a hole for a straw to have a drink,” she said.