A woman from Hertfordshire has recreated Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look at home for a Halloween costume.

Charlotte Sturge, a 34-year-old mother, said she was able to copy the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star by using everyday black clothes she already had at home.

Kim made headlines earlier this week when she arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in an all-black look that completely concealed her body from head to toe, bar her 75-inch long ponytail.

Her look was designed by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, and featured a haute couture black minidress and the brand’s signature Knife boots. Her face was concealed by an opaque black headcover.

Sturge said she was inspired by Kim’s look after her daughter’s football team announced they would be hosting a fancy-dress party.

Charlotte Sturge recreates Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look (Charlotte Sturge / SWNS)

Without the help of a global fashion house in tow, Sturge’s at-home recreation was comprised of black leggings and a matching form-fitting top.

To cover her head, she put a pair of black tights over her head and tied the legs at the top to resemble a top bun.

Sturge said her family were less than impressed by her improvisation, but other parents at her daughter’s school think it’s a “great idea”.

“The kids and my husband were downstairs, and they hadn’t a clue what was going on.”

Describing their reactions to the costume, Sturge said her husband asked “What the hell is that?”, while her kids were “a bit scared”.

“I made it within five minutes – black boots, black leggings, roll neck and tights,” she said. “I put it on last night and sent pictures to the parents’ chat and they said it’s a great idea.”

She also revealed that she is able to see with “perfect vision” through the tights.

“It’s surprising you can totally see out of tights – perfect vision,” she said. “But I might have to make a hole for a straw to have a drink.”

Sturge’s favourite aspect of the costume is that it covers her face entirely, which means she “won’t even have to put face paint on”.

Ahead of Kim’s appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed that she did in fact have a full face of makeup under her mask.

He shared a photograph of several makeup products on Instagram, writing in the caption that he was “prepping for the Met Gala” with Kim.

Later, he posted a picture of the beauty mogul in the makeup chair sporting a smokey eye, contoured cheeks and nude lipstick.

As expected, the internet was confused as to why the reality TV star had chosen to wear makeup when nobody would see her face.

“Why would she wear makeup under a mask?” one user asked.

While Dedivanovic has yet to provide an explanation, he has reposted several memes poking fun at the situation.

“If you’re feeling useless today, remember someone had to do Kim’s makeup for the Met Gala,” one meme said.

“Mario can do no wrong,” another said, under a picture of Kim’s covered head. “It’s the makeup for me,” Dedivanovic joked.