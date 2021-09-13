Kim Kardashian teases costume for Met Gala with look back at outfits of the past

Kim Kardashian has teased her costume for this year’s Met Gala on Instagram.

The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit – is one of the most high-profile social events of the year.

A black-tie extravaganza that usually takes place on the first Monday in May, and the party signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s – a department of the museum which boasts a collection of more than 33,000 costumes and accessories – annual show, with a parade of well-dressed guests posing on the grand entrance stairs to the museum.

Anticipation levels for this year’s event are high after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event was also postponed, hence why it is taking place in September as opposed to its usual May date.

Earlier today (13 September), Kardashian posted several historical looks from her Met Gala appearances over the years to her Instagram Stories, hinting at what she might be wearing to this year’s event.

Looks that Kardashian shared included her famous gold Versace dress from 2018 and her latex Thierry Mugler dress from 2019.

You can see the many looks Kardashian posted here.

Her famous gold Versace dress in 2018 (AFP/Getty)

Since 1995, the guest list has been carefully presided over by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and this year will continue this tradition.

Tickets go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost $275,000 (£211,000). Only those who have pass Wintour’s approval will get an opportunity to attend the $3.5m (£2.69m) event.

All of the money from ticket sales is donated to the Costume Institute, which is the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself. In 2018, it was reported that just over £12m was raised.

Every year, a tradition at the event is that a number of designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside Wintour.

For 2019, Wintour selected singer Lady Gaga, tennis champion Serena Williams, singer Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michelle as her co-chairs.

This year’s hosts are actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri.