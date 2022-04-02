Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW fragrance following Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she will be “shutting down” her KKW fragrance brand just one month after she finalised her divorce to Kanye West.

KKW, which stands for Kim Kardashian West, will be rebranded as Kardashian says they will relaunch the fragrance arm of her empire under a “brand new name” in the future.

The site will shut down on 1 May at midnight and Kardashian has revealed that there is 40 per cent off site-wide as long as stocks last.

The 41-year-old mogul said the new fragrances will be sold under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site. Kardashian also has a makeup range and and upcoming skincare line.

In a statement to her Instagram stories, Kardashian said: “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me.

“I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.”

(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey - I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

Kardashian was declared legally single on 2 March, over a year after she filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

The reality star has been dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson since the pair met when Kardashian hosted an SNL episode in October last year.

Last week Kardashian revealed Davidson had got a tattoo to honour their relationship. Davidson’s new tattoo sits on his collarbone and reads: “My girl is a lawyer.”

In December last year, Kardashian announced that she had passed her “baby bar” exam after registering with the California State Bar to study law in 2018.