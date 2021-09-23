The Duchess of Cambridge’s best blazer moments, as she wears two distinctly different new styles

Known for her chic tailoring, this week the Duchess of Cambridge has given us not one, but two big blazer moments.

The first came during a boat trip on Lake Windermere where she wore a classic check jacket, given a twist with a belt and statement pockets. It looks like the Kate effect is alive and well, because this is the Belted Jacket in Ivy Green from Really Wild Clothing, and it’s currently out of stock.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Lake Windermere (Scott Heppell/PA)

Kate then returned to London for an event celebrating the people who put together Hold Still – a book of photos documenting life in lockdown, and a project the duchess worked on with the National Portrait Gallery She switched up her look for the occasion, choosing an outfit by the fashion-forward brand Self-Portrait – who recently tapped supermodel Bella Hadid as its new ambassador.

The Cream Tailored Boucle And Chiffon Midi Dress (£400) is deceptive because rather than a separate outfit, the white belted blazer comes with the flowing dress underneath. While Kate showed us a more traditional blazer at Windermere, this is a modern version of the look.

Blazers are a staple item in Kate’s wardrobe, and these are some of her best tailored moments…

Keeping things relaxed…

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

For daytime events, Kate likes nothing better than wearing jeans, a blazer and her trusty pair of Veja trainers. During a visit to the Natural History Museum in June she wore a jacket from French fashion house Chloe in an unusual colour apparently known as ‘wooden orange’.

(Phil Noble/PA)

Kate knows the power of styling: this forest green jacket from Massimo Dutti is a staunch favourite, but it could look extremely formal with straight leg trousers – except she paired it with white Superga trainers and a relaxed polka dot shirt underneath, making the whole look feel much more chilled.

Going traditional…

(Ian Vogler/PA)

There’s a reason Kate returns to this white Zara blazer time and time again – it’s classic and can be dressed up and down.

at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London.

We’d love to know how many checked blazers Kate has in her wardrobe – she seems to have them in all different styles and colours. We particularly like how the duchess gave this classic Smythe blazer a bit of a twist by pairing it with berry coloured trousers.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate’s love of blazers dates back as far as 2012 – this was before she regularly wore trousers to formal events, and would more often be seen in a smart jacket and matching skirt. Proving this wine coloured set has longevity, Kate was seen rewearing it as recently as 2018.

(Dominic Lipinski/Joe Giddens/PA)

Kate obviously liked this double-breasted blazer from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini so much she bought it in two colours: a light blue and fire engine red.

Modern touches…

(Phil Noble/PA)

Kate got in on the cutting edge trend of colour blocking for a visit to a Scottish social care centre in May 2021 – although keeping things classic in a royal blue colour and a double-breasted style.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

While Kate loves skinny jeans and straight leg trousers, she’s also been experimenting with looser styles – the on-trend silhouette of the moment. Pairing palazzo pants with a blazer is a tricky task, but for this visit to RAF base Brize Norton she managed to get the proportions absolutely right.