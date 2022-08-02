Love Island fans divided over Laura Whitmore’s Versace jumpsuit during finale
The jumpsuit was first seen on supermodel Shalom Harlow in 2018
Love Island viewers had a mixed reaction to the Versace jumpsuit Laura Whitmore donned during Monday evening’s finale of the reality TV show.
The model and TV host wore a floral-print one piece with a figure-hugging bodice and flared legs.
The dramatic design also featured thigh-high splits which revealed her legs as she walked.
She completed the look with heeled wedge sandals from Sophia Webster and statement heart earrings by Toolally.
The jumpsuit hails from the Italian designer’s spring/summer 2019 collection which paid homage to its vintage floral designs from the nineties.
The piece was famously modelled by supermodel Shalom Harlow in 2018, when she was filmed animatedly dancing during a campaign shoot.
Whitmore’s appearance divided viewers however, with some praising her look while others branded the jumpsuit “dreadful”.
“If anyone of you girls wear that nonsense jumpsuit that Laura’s wearing to any motives [sic], on my life I’ll tell the bouncers you’re underage and shouldn’t be here since you want to be childish!” one person wrote.
“Send Donatella Versace to jail for Laura’s jumpsuit,” another wrote.
A third person said: “Laura Whitmore needs to put that jumpsuit back in her wardrobe and never, ever let it see the light of day again.”
Others praised her appearance. “I would commit minor crimes for Laura Whitmore’s jumpsuit,” one person wrote.
Another said: “I don’t care if this is controversial, but I am enjoying Laura‘s jumpsuit.”
Whitmore also posted photographs of her look to Instagram, alongside a video of her recreating Harlow’s dance.
One viewer compared the footage of Whitmore dancing to their “sleep paralysis demon”.
Writing in the caption, Whitmore revealed she found the jumpsuit on eBay.
It comes after Love Island chose eBay as this year’s fashion partner and hired celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman to create a shared wardrobe full of designer pieces for the islanders.
While the popular TV series has previously partnered with fast fashion retailers such as I Saw It First and Pretty LittleThing in the past, this year saw the contestants wear statement pieces from brands including Gucci, Versace, Moschino, Jacquemus and Dior.
