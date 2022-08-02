Davide and Ekin-Su share message for fans after winning Love Island

Davide and Ekin-Su, the self-proclaimed “Italian Stallion” and “Turkish Delight”, thanked the public for their backing after they were crowned the winners ofLove Island2022.

“Thank you to everyone for voting for us, and thank you for making us who we are,” Ekin-Su Culculoglu said to her fans.

Davide Sanclimenti exclaimed “Grazie a tutti for voting us,” as he embraced Ekin-Su in his arm.

The pair were declared the winners during a live final on 1 August, and walked away with a £50,000 prize.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.