The reason why Keke Palmer said Law Roach is ‘not the best stylist’ for her

Law Roach has opened up about an interaction he had with Keke Palmer.

On Wednesday, October 2, Roach and Palmer engaged in a panel discussion to celebrate the launch of the celebrity stylist’s new book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect. During their discussion, they reflected on their working relationship, including why it came to an end.

“So when me and Keke started working, we worked together years and years and years ago,” Roach said. “It didn’t quite work out, but we always loved each other. It was always love. It was always love.”

The pair didn’t work together again until the Nope star was pregnant with her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, who she shares with ex Darius Jackson.

However, they both disagreed on the best way to dress her growing baby bump. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s show the baby bump,’” Roach recalled. “I’m bringing all these clothes and I could never get the clothes right. And one time she actually called me, she said, ‘You might be the best stylist in the world, but you’re not the best stylist for me.’ I f***ing love it.”

Palmer chimed in, joking that the stylist appreciates a good insult: “Law loves a good drag.”

open image in gallery Keke Palmer reveals why she told celebrity stylist Law Roach he’s ‘not the best stylist for me’ ( Getty Images )

“I love it, I love it,” Roach agreed. “But she was right though because in my mind I had this idea of how I wanted to present her. I wanted her to be proud of the baby bump and show it off. And it was her personal prerogative, she didn’t want to give it to the world yet.”

“So I will always love you,” he said directly to the actor.

However, Roach is most well-known for his relationship with Zendaya, who he’s styled for more than a decade. Their working relationship began when she was just 14 years old and still appearing on the Disney Channel. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Roach explained how difficult it was when Zendaya was working with the children’s network because luxury brands didn’t want to collaborate with her, as many believed she couldn’t adequately market the clothes to a wider audience.

open image in gallery Roach famously styled Zendaya for the 2024 Met Gala, where she served as co-chair ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

“I figured out that whoever got the most press got the best dresses, so I was like, I need to get her more press,” the stylist told the outlet.

While appearing on The Cutting Room Floorpodcast, Roach specifically revealed that Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci, and Valentino had all refused to work with her. The stylist then described his rule for when a brand turned them down – that they would never be able to again. “If it’s a no now, it’s a no forever,” Roach said.

One of his methods to get the Euphoria star more visibility was to get her featured in US Weekly’s “Who Wore It Best” poll, in which two celebrities wearing the same outfit are shown side-by-side and readers vote on which outfit they like more. Roach even intentionally dressed the Greatest Showman actor into outfits he had seen other celebrities wearing. However, he wasn’t afraid of Zendaya potentially losing the poll, saying: “Because I know she’s going to win a battle.”