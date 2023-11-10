Keke Palmer gets temporary sole custody of son after accusing ex of domestic abuse

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keke Palmer has reportedly been granted temporary sole custody of her eight-month-old son after accusing her ex Darius Jackson of domestic abuse.

In court documents reviewed by People on 10 November, a Los Angeles County judge granted a temporary restraining order, which states that Jackson, who’s the father of the child, must stay 100 yards away from his ex and son. This decision came in response to Palmer filing a restraining order against Jackson due to claims that he had physically abused her on several occasions.

When Palmer received temporary sole physical and legal custody of her child, the restraining order stated that Jackson was not allowed to visit his son. A hearing is also scheduled for 5 December, which is when further action about the temporary restraining order will be determined.

In the Nope star’s initial request for a restraining order, released on 9 November, she had asked for full custody of the eight-month-old. According to the California Superior Court filing, Palmer alleged that Jackson has exhibited violent behaviour towards her. She also claimed that at times, Jackson behaved this way in front of their child.

The filing stated that the most recent incident took place on Sunday (5 November). Describing her ex’s behaviour, Palmer wrote: “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

Further detailing the incident, Palmer claimed that after a verbal disagreement, Jackson allegedly “knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house”.

In the declaration, the Hustlers star details several other instances of alleged abuse. Naming acts of physical and psychological misconduct, Palmer claimed the incidents included “striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property”. She also alleged that Jackson, who she split from earlier this year, “hit” her and spewed “profanities about” her in front of their son.

After news of Palmer’s legal action broke, Jackson posted a photo with their son on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: “I love you, son. See you soon.”

The temporary restraining order also came after Jackson was hit with criticism in July when he publicly shared his disapproval of an outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert. Commenting on pictures of Palmer in a black sheer dress, Jackson wrote on X: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]... you a mom.”

He later doubled down on his opinion, claiming: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Jackson added: “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to [sic] what I believe. I rest my case.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Palmer for comment

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.