Lazy Oaf has released an intergalactic-inspired collection of Crocs shoes, which includes the debut of a new platform version of the popular rubber clog.

The quirky fashion brand’s collaboration includes three exclusive designs in bright colours and unique charms added to the top of the shoes.

It also introduces the latest addition to the Crocs family in the UK, the Mega Crush Clog – a 2.4-inch-high platform shoe with shiny detailing around the outsole.

The collection includes the Classic Clog in lime green, with translucent green teddy bear charms, the Classic Lined Clogin lilac with a plush, oversized, three-eyed teddy over the foot, and the Mega Crush Clog in multi-coloured spray dye and custom charms showcasing Lazy Oaf’s signature flower and heart motifs.

Teaser posts of the fashionable new footwear have fans clamouring to get their hands on the extra-terrestrial styles.

Lazy Oaf X Crocs Classic Lined Clog (Lazy Oaf)

A post teasing the upcoming launch of the Mega Crush Clog garnered nearly 31,000 likes on Instagram, with many declaring they were “obsessed” with the shoe.

Even singer Kate Nash was awestruck by the chunky platform shoe, commenting: “Wow fantasy Crocs.”

Lazy Oaf X Crocs Mega Crush Clog (Lazy Oaf)

One person wrote: “Stop it Urgh – so obsessed”, while another said: “I’ve never needed anything more.”

Some people who said they had vowed never to wear Crocs admitted they could be swayed by the new collection by the London-based brand.

Lazy Oaf X Crocs Classic Clog (Lazy Oaf)

“I’m not really into Crocs but this I want!” one person commented.

“The Crocs I didn’t know I needed,” another added.

Gemma Shiel, founder and director of Lazy Oaf, said she is “personally a big Crocs fan”, adding: “I’m not sure how my toes would have gotten through the pandemic without the most comfortable shoes on the planet”.

“Working with the Crocs team has been so easy and we really aligned with them on brand values; like us, they’re big on community, inclusivity and creativity,” she continued.

“This mutual understanding meant we had the freedom to play with possibilities, experiment and explore ideas, resulting in three bold styles that each reflect elements of Lazy Oaf’s signature style.”

Yann Le Bozec, senior marketing director at Crocs, added: “This collection welcomes three fresh and unexpected styles to Crocs, bringing Lazy Oaf’s unique DNA to our iconic clogs.”

The Lazy Oaf X Crocs collection ranges from £64 to £105 and will be available online and in-store from 19 May.

Demand for Crocs has soared over the last two years, as the company reported record sales in the first quarter of 2021 when sales rose by 64 per cent compared to the same period the year before.

Celebrities have also been seen sporting the chunky footwear at red carpet events. Elliot Page wore a huge pair of platform Crocs to the Balenciaga Spring 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week last October, while Justin Bieber donned the same style on the 2022 Grammys red carpet this year.

Questlove, the Academy Awards’ musical director, has also worn Crocs on the red carpet multiple times. His latest appearance on the Oscars red carpet included a pair of the rubber clogs that were spray-painted gold.