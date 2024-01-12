Lenny Kravitz or Emily Blunt: Fans debate who wore black jumpsuit better

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion fans are asking themselves a simple question – who wore it best?

After Emily Blunt’s 11 January appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, viewers recognised her all-black get-up as the same backless jumpsuit Lenny Kravitz wore to the 2024 Golden Globes. Though the Alexander McQueen long-sleeve cutout design was styled differently by the two A-listers, people still contemplated which they preferred.

The A Quiet Place star sported a sleek look with minimalist jewelry, black open-toe heels, and a messy low bun. Meanwhile, the musician arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January for the 81st annual Golden Globes in the jumpsuit and matching dark round sunglasses. Kravitz opted for pointed-toe black boots and stacks of silver rings. Both spun the funky design to be more formal chic, if you will.

“One of things that you pointed out that I did not realise is… that there you are absolutely beautiful, but this is also what Lenny Kravitz wore at the Golden Globes last weekend,” Colbert said to Blunt, pointing to a picture of the singer on the screen behind them.

As the live audience screamed, Blunt mimicked Kravitz’s red carpet pose from Sunday night. She then asked everyone who they thought wore it best, to which everyone yelled: “You.”

But while the fans in front of her agreed they liked the McQueen piece on her better, others online added their own opinions.

“Emily absolutely BODIED this,” one supporter of the actress wrote, while another said: “Emily! But I really had to see it.”

On the talk show’s Instagram, one individual quipped: “Stylist just got fired...”

“Sorry, Lenny wore it best,” a blunt viewer disagreed.

“Love her but, Lenny,” another added.

One superfan pointed out: “She’s awesome, but Lenny could wear a mumu and look.”

Blunt admitted she didn’t care that Kravitz had already worn the look before her. She told Colbert: “So, I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes. I’d already pre-planned this [look] for your show and I thought: ‘You know what? No, I‘m still going to wear it.’”

“There’s something about Lenny Kravitz that I feel like he — it’s like when he walks in the room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else’s cool factor, you know?” she continued. “It just sort of becomes vapor.”

For her Golden Globes look, the British movie screen star opted for a glamorous ensemble, sparkles and everything. Plucked from McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2024 pre-collection, one of the house’s final designs by Sarah Burton, Blunt donned a pink chiffon gown with delicate gold floral stitching.