Levi’s has become the latest in a string of retail companies to halt commercial sales in Russia as its invasion of Ukraine continues.

The American clothing company said in a statement that it will also donate thousands of dollars in humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees and pledged to support its employees, partners and their families who are affected by the decision to halt sales.

The company will donate more than US$300,000 to non-profit organisations providing aid to Ukrainian refugees, with US$200,000 going to the International Rescue Committee and US$100,000 to CARE.

Levi’s is also offering to “two-to-one match” of employees’ donations up to US$200,000 to a number of organisations that are “committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable communities get the support they need”.

On Thursday 24 February, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in an estimated two million Ukrainians fleeing the war. The UK, the US and the EU have since imposed sanctions on Russia.

“Given the enormous disruption occurring in the region, which makes normal business untenable, Levi Strauss & Co (LS&Co) is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments,” the statement said.

“LS&Co and its licensee partners are also working to donate jackets, backpacks and warm clothing to people who have been displaced from their homes,” it added.

The retailer said it “continues to be saddened by the devastating conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected, including our employees, partners and their loved ones”.

About four per cent of Levi’s total net revenues came from Eastern Europe in 2021, with about half of that related to Russia, according to the statement.

“But any business considerations are clearly secondary to the human suffering experienced by so many,” it added.

Last week, the parent companies of luxury fashion brands such as Hermes, Chanel, Givenchy and Gucci announced store closures in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ikea also announced it suspended activities in Russia and Belarus, and other fashion brands including Asos, Nike and Boohoo have ceased trading in Russia.