Lila Moss says her mother Kate tried to dissuade her from modelling

Lila Grace Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, has said that her mother tried to put her off a modelling career.

Lila, 19, first started modelling five years ago and made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s SS21 show.

But Kate, who also began modelling at age 14, initially told her daughter that she “wouldn’t recommend” a career in the industry.

Appearing on the cover of British Vogue on Thursday, Lila told the fashion magazine: “My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it’.”

Lila, who is signed to the Kate Moss Agency, added: “When I was younger she was scared that I’d fall into the same trap, I think.”

Kate, 48, has previously spoken about the pressure that comes with fame and the lack of mental health support for models.

She told Vanity Fair in 2012: “Nobody takes care of you mentally. There’s a massive pressure to do what you have to do.”

The supermodel also admitted she had a “nervous breakdown” around the age of 17 or 18 while working with actor Mark Wahlberg and photographer Herb Ritts on a 1992 Calvin Klein campaign.

The black and white campaign saw Kate straddling and embracing Wahlberg, who was 21 at the time, while both were topless.

Kate said: “It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

Lila told British Vogue that it took her some time before she felt comfortable posing in front of the camera, adding that she used to be “so shy”.

Her first modelling campaign was for Marc Jacobs Beauty at the age of 15, and she has since appeared in Miu Miu’s SS20 campaign before walking for the Italian high fashion brand in 2020.

Last year, both mother and daughter walked in a joint collaboration show between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week.

Lila made headlines when she took to the runway while wearing an insulin pump on her thigh, which earned her praise from fans.

The model revealed she had Type 1 diabetes in 2020.