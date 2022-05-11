Lila Moss wears diabetes monitor in Versace-Fendi campaign

Lila Moss has posed in a new joint campaign for Versace and Fendi while wearing a diabetes monitoring device on her upper arm.

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss appears in the campaign in a sleeveless silk dress, accessorised with black and gold heels and a matching tiny black and gold handbag.

On the back of her upper-right arm, the 19-year-old model sports a blood glucose monitoring device that is used to control her Type 1 diabetes.

The Fendi-Versace collection is the result of a collaboration between Donatella Versace and Fendi’s womenswear artistic director, Kim Jones.

Lila previously wore an insulin pump while walking the runway for a joint show between Versace and Fendi last September.

She gained praise for wearing the pump during the show as it was clearly visible on her thigh as she walked in a baroque gold and white swimsuit worn under a gold-trimmed pink jacket.

Lila first revealed she had Type 1 diabetes in August 2020, in an interview with The Kit.

She said: “I think not many people know I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have Type 1.”

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin, the hormone that controls blood glucose, which can result in glucose levels becoming too high.

People who live with Type 1 diabetes need to have daily injections of insulin or wear an insulin pump to help balance out their blood glucose levels.

Lila also recently appeared at the 2022 Met Gala in a sheer Burberry dress that revealed an insulin pod attached to her left hip and the blood glucose monitoring device on her upper-right arm.

In late April, she appeared in an episode of British Vogue’s YouTube series, In The Bag, where she revealed that she keeps glucose tablets and a wireless insulin pump on her at all times.

She said: “This is very important to keep in my bag, it comes with me everywhere. I even have an Apple AirTag to follow it around with my phone.”