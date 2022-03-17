Lizzo has jokingly addressed comparisons between a recent dress she wore and the paint colour samples available at home improvement store Home Depot.

The Truth Hurts singer delivered the keynote address at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas this week, where she wore a rainbow outfit and matching heeled boots by D.Haleter. On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning artist shared a video to her Instagram page, where she joked about some comments made by fans regarding the colourful fashion choice.

“Somebody said I look like the Home Depot colour sample - bye,” she captioned the video of herself boarding a private plane.

Friends and fans of Lizzo joined in on the fun in the comments, where they reminded her that the colour sample section is the best part of the hardware retail chain.

“Lol but the paint colour samples are so beautiful just like you!” commented one fan, while another said: “A sexy Home Depot sample.”

“Is that a bad thing? It’s the best part of the hardware store!” assured one user.

Drag queen Manila Luzon also shared her praise for Lizzo, and her outfit, calling her a “PANTONE Princess!!” while actor Rosario Dawson signaled her support with five hand clapping emojis.

While delivering the keynote address at the annual SXSW festival on 13 March, the Hustlers actress took the opportunity to speak out against Texas’s anti-trans and anti-abortion laws.

“I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now,” the 33-year-old performer said. “There are very regressive laws being passed.”

“They are taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves and it’s a violation of human rights,” Lizzo continued. “Trans rights are human rights, period.”