September is one of the most important months on the sartorial set’s calendar, with biannual Fashion Week events running in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

London Fashion Week 2021 (LFW) starts this Thursday with a series of parties and launches. Collections will then be shown from Friday 17 September through to Tuesday 21 September.

In February this year, the iconic event went digital with just a few in person events in order to comply with lockdown restrictions.

This month’s shows, however, are set to look a lot more like they did pre-pandemic.

RIXO, Roland Mouret, ERDEM, Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn are just some of the design houses that will be physically showing collections to in-real-life front row sets and attendees.

The full schedule of catwalk shows, appointments and presentations is available on the London Fashion Week official website.

Here are the highlights to look for on each day:

Friday 17 September

10:30 -17:30 – Margaret Howell (Appointment by invitation only)

10:30 - 17:30 – Preen by Thornton Bregazzi (Appointment by invitation only)

10:30 - 18:00 – Phoebe English Installation (Open to public at British Library)

10:30 - 18:00 – Temperley (Appointment by invitation only)

14:30 - 16:30 RIXO (Presentation by invitation only)

18:00 –Mark Fast (Catwalk by invitation only)

Saturday 18 September

11:00 – yuhan wang (TikTok Show Space Catwalk by invitation only)

13:30 - 15:00 – FEBEN (TikTok Creation Studio by invitation only)

14:00 - 16:00 – Molly Goddard (Appointment by invitation only)

Sunday 19 September

12:00 – Roland Mouret (Screening by invitation only)

18:30 – ERDEM (Catwalk by invitation only)

20:00 – Richard Malone (Catwalk by invitation only)

Monday 20 September

09:30 - 16:00 – Emilia Wickstead (Appointments by invitation only)

09:30 - 18:30 – TOGA (Presentation by invitation only)

12:00 – ROKSANDA (Catwalk by invitation only)

18:00 – Simone Rocha (Catwalk by invitation only)

Tuesday 21 September

13:00 – PRONOUNCE (Catwalk by invitation only)

15:00 – COS (Catwalk by invitation only)

17:00 – Richard Quinn (Catwalk by invitation only)