Louis Vuitton turns 200: These are the luxury fashion house’s most iconic moments

French fashion house Louis Vuitton is celebrating what would be the 200th birthday of its eponymous founder.

Born August 4, 1821, Vuitton trained as a trunk maker in Paris opening his own shop in 1854.

Over the years, the brand has expanded beyond bags and leather goods into jewellery, menswear, womenswear and more. Its Paris fashion shows are some of the most highly anticipated on the calendar, and LV clothes are a mainstay on the red carpet.

These are some of the label’s most memorable moments:

Jaw-dropping fashion shows

Louis Vuitton’s autumn/winter 2013 collection shown in Paris (Alamy/PA)

Louis Vuitton is no stranger to drama on the catwalk. Marc Jacobs was artistic director of the brand from 1997 to 2013, and is credited with making LV feel more modern and relevant.

His catwalk shows were always an event: there was the collection shown next to a steam train in the Louvre, or when models appeared from a long line of hotel doors for autumn/winter 2013. From Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss, there’s been no shortage of megawatt supermodels on hand to work with LV.

Current creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere has brought some futurism to LV’s fashion – one of his most memorable shows was held outside the modernist Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum in Rio de Janeiro.

Big red carpet moments

Louis Vuitton has struck deals with some huge celebrity names, from Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner to Alicia Vikander and Laura Harrier. Meaning LV is a mainstay on the red carpet. These are some of our favourite looks from over the years:

Michelle Williams at the 2012 Academy Awards (Alamy/PA)

With a bright colour and subtle detailing, this is a classic look for Michelle Williams – paired perfectly with her pixie crop.

Alicia Vikander at the 2016 Academy Awards (Alamy/PA)

Alicia Vikander won an Oscar for best supporting actress at the 2016 Oscars, and she did so in suitable style, wearing a bright yellow mullet dress with a bubble skirt and sparkling accents.

Selena Gomez at the 2016 Met Gala (Alamy/PA)

The theme for the 2016 Met Gala was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and Selena Gomez gave her look an edge with a leather bodice and chunky black boots.

Ruth Negga at the 2017 Golden Globes (Alamy/PA)

Ruth Negga was liquid silver LV for the 2017 Golden Globes.

Timothee Chalamet wore a bedazzled harness for the 2019 Golden Globes, setting a much-copied trend in menswear.

Regina King was one of the winners at the 2021 Oscars in an elegant blue column gown with statement shoulders.

Iconic bags

First and foremost, Louis Vuitton is known for bags – all stamped with its iconic interlocking ‘LV’ print, known as the Monogram canvas.

There have been some iconic bags over the years – from classic monogrammed luggage…

Louis Vuitton suitcases (Alamy/PA)

… to larger, slouchier handbags…

The Louis Vuitton Speedy (Alamy/PA)

… and the colourful mini bags we lusted after in the Noughties, which are making a definite comeback today.

Hilary Duff with a Louis Vuitton handbag in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

While different models go in and out of style, a Louis Vuitton bag has remained a highly covetable status symbol – and that doesn’t look set to change any time soon.