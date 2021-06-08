Lush devotees can now shop exclusive sets on ASOS

A range of more than 40 products from handmade cosmetics brand Lush are now available to buy on online fashion retailer ASOS.

Customers can buy the brand’s famous bath bombs, soaps, shampoo bars and more from ASOS’ beauty shop, alongside thousands of other popular skincare products.

Lush has also released ASOS-exclusive products for customers of the platform, including a limited edition Lush x ASOS Bath Bomb Duo Set.

The £10 set features a brand new White Noise bath bomb, which boasts scents of cedar wood, Sicilian red mandarin oil and patchouli oil, as well as the Instagram-worthy Intergalactic bath bomb.

A range of ‘Best for’ bundles offer curated Lush products to cater for particular skincare or haircare concerns or needs.

These include the Best Before Bed Bathing Duo (£12) and the Best for a Clear Face Set (£19). A set including Lush’s much-loved Sleepy products, called the Best for Feeling Sleepy Bodycare Set, is also available on ASOS.

While only one set from Lush’s vegan makeup range is available on ASOS at the moment – the Lush Lashes mascara and Ultrabland makeup removing cleanser – it may not be long before more products get added to the range.

Lush recently released a new afro haircare range, and also has fragrances and many more makeup products which could become available on ASOS in the future.

However, the brand’s freshly-made face mask range is not available on the platform.

Each cruelty-free product features a Lush code that customers can scan using the Lush app to learn more about ingredients, benefits and use.

Customers looking for the full range of Lush products, including its fresh face masks, can still shop for them on the company’s official website or in-store.