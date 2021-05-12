Make Up For Ever returns to the UK

Make Up For Ever has returned to the UK with a product range spanning primers, foundations, lipsticks, bronzers and setting sprays.

The brand has been favoured by make-up artists and celebrities for decades, with Kim Kardashian known to have used Make Up For Ever’s foundation and concealer.

However, in July 2019, Make Up For Ever disappeared from UK stores.

But now it is making a comeback thanks to online beauty retailer Feelunique, which is stocking a line of more than 300 products.

The collection is offering all the items necessary for a well-stocked make-up bag including foundation, concealer, lipsticks, eyeshadows and tools; such as make-up brushes and sponges.

The brand’s Ultra HD face range has also returned and is now available in 50 shades. This includes a number of cult products, such as the Invisible Cover Foundation, the Invisible Cover Stick Foundation and the Self-Setting Concealer.

Sarah Miles, CEO of Feelunique, said she is excited to bring the “iconic” brand back to the UK.

“Make Up For Ever is known for its innovative, high-performance products created in collaboration with professional make-up artists and its inclusive, empowering approach – it truly offers something different that we’re delighted to share with our customers,” she said.

A spokesperson for the brand told The Independent: “MUFE have undergone a successful brand relaunch in Europe.

“Feelunique have been working in the background with the brand since 2019 and the two parties agreed now would be a good time to launch our exclusive partnership to drive their UK relaunch.”

Make Up For Ever was founded in 1984 by make-up artist Dany Sanz. It was later acquired by LVMH in 1999.

It is now available across the world, with flagship stores in cities including Paris, New York City, Shanghai, Tokyo and Singapore.