Margot Robbie hits Barbie red carpet in 1960s Mattel-inspired gown

Margot Robbie pulled out all the fashion stops at the world premiere of Barbie, where she once again wore a red carpet ensemble inspired by the Mattel doll.

The 33-year-old actor, who stars as the titular Barbie in the upcoming live-action film directed by Greta Gerwig, arrived at the Los Angeles premiere wearing a black sparkling dress that accurately resembled the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit.

The custom black Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, which was embellished with sequins, featured a strapless neckline with a layered tulle hem, adorned with a single red rose. Much like the special edition doll, she accessorised the look with black opera gloves and a pink silk mousseline scarf.

Robbie’s red carpet moment was finished with a pair of black Manolo Blahnik heels, diamond earrings, and a diamond choker necklace from Lorraine Schwartz. For a bit of old Hollywood glamour, she styled her hair in a ponytail with side-swept bangs and a touch of red lipstick.

Her stylist, Andrew Mukamel, has been the mastermind behind Robbie’s Barbie-inspired press tour fashion. On Instagram, he confirmed the black sequin dress was an homage to the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie doll.

In addition to Robbie, Ryan Gosling also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie. The 42-year-old actor plays Barbie’s paramour, Ken, in the forthcoming film. For the event, Gosling arrived in a pink Gucci suit. However, it was his chain necklace with the letter “E” dangling from it – in the same typeface used for the film – that received praise from fans.

Fans immediately noted the initial was in reference to Eva Mendes, with whom Gosling shares two children: Esmerelda, eight, and Amada, seven.

“Ryan Gosling rocking not just a sexy little chain but a sexy little chain with a Barbie font E for Eva on it,” tweeted one person. “How cute wearing a necklace with an E for Eva. He really is making sure his wife feels secure,” added another.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Early reactions to the Barbie movie have already rolled in, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Gosling was singled out as a “scene-stealing” highlight, while Variety’s social media editor Katcy Stephan wrote: “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

Throughout the press tour for the highly-anticipated movie, Margot Robbie has stunned in a number of Barbiecore looks. Just days before the Los Angeles event, she attended the Mexico City premiere in a pink leather Balmain minidress inspired by the “Earring Magic” Barbie doll from the ‘90s. In Seoul, Robbie wore two custom Versace looks inspired by the Mattel doll’s “Day to Night” ensemble from 1985. And while promoting the Barbie film at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, her black and white striped minidress paid tribute to the first-ever Barbie doll, which was released in 1959.

Barbie premieres in the US and UK on 21 July. The film also stars Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and more.