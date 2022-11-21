Jump to content

Margot Robbie’s new ‘style era’ hailed by fans after latest look

The actor has been spotted in several Bottega Veneta looks

Saman Javed
Monday 21 November 2022 14:42
Comments
Margot Robbie's Barbie voice revealed in leaked set video

Fans have praised Margot Robbie’s “style overhaul” after the actor stepped out in a number of Bottega Veneta looks in recent days.

The Suicide Squad actor arrived at the 2022 Governor Awards in Los Angeles on 19 November wearing a full green look from the Italian brand’s Resort 2023 collection.

Robbie turned heads in a floor-length gown featuring a cutout on the waist, one shoulder design and ruching. She accessorised with a stack of gold bangles from Sidney Garber, and nude-toned makeup completed the look.

It marked the second time Robbie had been spotted in a Bottega Veneta look in recent days. Last week, she was spotted wearing an ensemble from the designer’s 2022 Ready to Wear collection.

She was photographed leaving a hotel in a white tank top and leather trousers, worn with an oversized pinstriped blazer. She also carried the brand’s “Cassette” bag in its signature green hue.

Robbie’s recent appearances have earned high praise from fans, who are describing it as a style overhaul. It comes after Robbie was photographed in several Chanel looks in recent years during a contract as an ambassador for the French brand.

One social media user described Robbie in Bottega Veneta as a “match made in heaven”.

“Margot Robbie being a Bottega girl makes so much sense,” another person said.

A third person wrote on Twitter: “I think Margot is free from Chanel. Margot Robbie Bottega era, I AM HERE FOR IT.”

“As much as I like Chanel, Margot looks much more radiant, confident and beautiful in Bottega whereas she looks uncomfortable and monotone in Chanel,” another person said.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Robbie revealed that the intense fame she gained after her role in Wolf of Wall Street was one of her “lowest moments”.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,’” Robbie said.

“And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Robbie added that she now feels more comfortable in the spotlight.

“I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to f*** me over in what ways,” Robbie said.

