Martha Stewart shares tips to create the perfect ‘thirst trap’ selfie

Martha Stewart has shared her tips to create the perfect selfie in an advert for Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté.

In a post to TikTok on Monday 1 February, the businesswoman and TV personality, 80, gave viewers a short “thirst trap 101” tutorial.

In the video, Stewart is seen standing in front of one of her selfies in which she is seen wearing light makeup and pouting at the camera.

“Oh yes, this was some of my best work,” she said, before sharing “the tea” on how she creates the “perfect selfie”.

“First, project fabulous,” she says, as she blows a kiss towards the camera.

“Next, only conceal where needed, being effortless is key,” she adds, while holding the brand’s stick concealer, which retails for £54, in her hand.

Next, she applies a light layer of Clé de Peau Radiant lip gloss, telling viewers that just “a touch” is needed.

“The say the magic phrase, Clé de Peau, Clé de Peau, Clé de Peau,” she says.

Stewart also shared the advert to her Instagram page, where followers flocked to praise her efforts.

“Okay not miss Martha coming for all the beauty influencers,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Martha saying thirst trap was not what I expected when I opened Instagram today, but I love it.”

“Martha! Show them how it’s done Queen!” a third person commented.

“She’s beauty, she’s grace and clearly the Queen of the selfie face,” another wrote.

Stewart has garnered almost one million followers on TikTok since joining the platform in October 2021.

In December she revealed that she was selling replicas of the ceramic nativity set she made while she was in prison.

Stewart spent five months in a prison in West Virginia between 2004 and 2005 after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

Sharing the business venture in a video, she told followers: “These are the exact replicas of the nativity scene that I made in my pottery class when I was away at camp.”