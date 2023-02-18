Maya Jama sits front row at London Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maya Jama was among the famous faces watching designer David Koma’s latest collection at London Fashion Week.

She wore a minidress with metallic detailing from Koma’s spring/summer 2023 collection, and sat next to model Jourdan Dunn – who wore black sequinned trousers with a matching jacket.

Koma held his autumn/winter presentation on the 11th floor of an East London skyscraper, with views out to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Georgian designer Koma, who is based in London, is fast becoming a celebrity favourite with his glamorous designs.

His autumn/winter collection was daring, with models baring lots of skin and wearing thigh-high leather boots. The colour palette was mainly black, with splashes of bright red, purple and yellow.

There was an emphasis on Eighties-inspired masculine tailoring with crisp white shirts, black ties and blazers with power shoulders. Some models even held bedazzled fake cigarettes as accessories.

These were paired with more feminine elements, such as feather boas, furry accents and crystal detailing.

There were also motorcycle-inspired aspects to the collection, with models in moto jackets and skin-tight, shiny black leather trousers.

The designer has made a name for himself with ultra-sexy outfits, often with figure-hugging silhouettes and silver embellishments.

He has been worn by pop stars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, as well as models like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

Koma was responsible for Beyoncé’s neon green gown with sequins and feathers, worn to open the 2022 Oscars.

He normally goes for maximum drama in his catwalk presentations – having previously shown at the London Aquatics Centre, with models walking along a raised platform in the pool.