Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her relatable side after changing from her heels into flat sides following her appearance on the Billboard Music Awardsred carpet.

On Sunday 15 May, the rapper, 27, arrived on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a Mugler ombre black and beige outfit.

She paired the dress, which featured cut-out details, with open-toed stilettos with a black ankle strap.

However, shortly after posing on the red carpet, a TikTok shared by Robyn DelMonte, who goes by the username @girlbosstown, captured the moment that Megan walked into the theatre for the awards ceremony after changing into padded Off-White slides.

“The best way to enter an award show,” DelMonte captioned the video, in which the Body singer could be seen holding a water bottle and walking in her dress and the beige slides.

Megan then made another shoe change, with the singer wearing a pair of black heels on stage while accepting the award for top rap female artist for the second year in a row.

She changed once again for her Billboard Music Awards performance, which saw Megan wearing black heeled combat boots and a black cut-out Mugler bodysuit.

(Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion changed into slides before another pair of heels (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion changed into a third pair of heels during awards ceremony (Getty Images)

On TikTok, the wardrobe change into more comfortable shoes prompted praise from fans, with one person writing: “My queen,” while another said: “Absolutely.”