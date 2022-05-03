Celebrities paraded their finest threads at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night, but one non-A-lister surprised fans of the major fashion event with her white and gold ball gown.

Genesis Suero, a news anchor for the Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, reported from the red carpet in a dress designed by New York-based designer Lucia Rodriguez.

Rodriguez added photographs of Suero wearing the gown on his Instagram page and wrote: “Beautiful and talented Genesis Suero looking stunning for today’s most important fashion gala in New York City.”

Suero, a former Miss New York USA winner, accessorised the cap-sleeved ball gown with subtle diamond earrings and her hair swept into an updo.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and attendees were expected to arrive in “gilded glamour”.

Fans gushed over Suero’s outfit, with many in disbelief that she was a reporter and a celebrity guest on the red carpet. One person wrote: “Queen, you are stunning and better dressed than 99 per cent of the celebrities there.”

“Who is she?! She got it! Unsung hero of the Met Gala, a Disney princess,” another declared.

A third wrote: “I need you all to focus on Genesis Suero”, while a fourth person said she was the “only person who fully went and did the assignment for the Gilded Age look”.

Others compared the reporter’s outfit to the celebrities, with one person writing: “Blake Lively and Genesis Suero understood the assignment. Gorgeous.”

Adding to the Disney princess description, some fans paired photographs of Suero with Shawn Mendes, who attended the gala wearing an upcycled Tommy Hilfiger outfit, including a red and navy coat with gold buttons.

“Princess Genesis Suero and Prince Shawn Mendes,” one person said, comparing the Senorita singer to Prince Charming.

Following the event, Suero tweeted: “Thank you for all of your beautiful and kind messages.”

The Met Gala was attended by around 400 people, including Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, and many more. It was hosted and co-chaired by Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

