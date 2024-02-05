Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers sell for $8m at auction

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A set of Michael Jordan championship Air Jordan sneakers has sold for a record-breaking $8m (£6.33m) at auction.

The six individual sneakers, which were worn by Jordan during his six NBA championship wins with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, were auctioned off as part of Sotheby’s “The Dynasty Collection”.

On Friday 2 February, the auction house announced the complete set was sold for $8,032,800 - setting a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers.

The set consists of an Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998). Each sneaker is autographed by Jordan, and the lot includes signed limited photographs by Bill Smith taken after the 1992, 1993, 1996, and 1998 NBA Finals.

The auction house initially estimated the lot’s value was between $7m and $10m. According to Sotheby’s, a buyer bought the entire collection at its New York City location for the jaw-dropping price.

“Today’s record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT,” said Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, in a statement, ESPN reported. “The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history. Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan’s lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recognised legendary status, its significance is further validated by this monumental result.

“A truly unparalleled moment and milestone in auction history, the sale of these six championship-clinching sneakers will likely never be replicated,” he added.

Sotheby’s Air Jordan Dynasty Collection (Sotheby’s The Dynasty Collection)

The Dynasty Collection will be available to view in Dubai through 3 March.

This isn’t the first time the legendary basketball player’s memorabilia has been sold for a whopping amount. In fact, Jordan still holds the record for most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia. In 2022, Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey - which he wore during Game One of the 1998 NBA Finals - was auctioned off by Sotheby’s for a record-breaking $10.1m (£8m).

Last August, an autographed pair of his Nike Air Ships - which were worn before the popular Air Jordans were released in 1985 - was sold for $624,000 (£493,944). Meanwhile, his Air Jordan 13s worn during Game Two of the 1998 NBA Finals were sold for more than $2.2m (£1.8m) at auction in May 2023.

The Independent has contacted Sotheby’s for comment.