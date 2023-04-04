Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Legendary fashion editor Michael Roberts has died aged 75.

The former fashion director at Vanity Fair and editor at the New Yorker died on Monday (3 April) at his home in Sicily.

His death was confirmed by a close friend, who told Vogue: “It is with one very heavy heart that we have to announce the death of our beloved friend Michael. He died peacefully, early on Monday morning, at his home on the island of Sicily.”

A writer, stylist and photographer, Roberts’ career in magazines took him across the world. As well as working for the New Yorker, he was a fashion director for The Sunday Times and design director for British Vogue in the UK.

He worked for Vanity Fair in Paris as well as the US, and as an editor of Boulevard magazine.

Throughout his 50 years in the industry, Roberts helped shape and document the fashion world as it is known his today. His archive of work provides a framework for the ever-evolving sphere.

Born in Buckinghamshire in 1947 to an English mother and father from St Lucia, Roberts paved the way for diversity in fashion as one of the few Black editors in the Seventies and Eighties.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, described Roberts as a “guiding light”.

With Suzy Menkes in 2005 (Getty Images)

Roberts worked closely with former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington, with the pair meeting in the Seventies and moving in circles with Ossie Clarke, Tina Chow, Monolo Blahnik and Mick Jagger.

Roberts was also an associate of Tina Brown, editor of Vanity Fair from 1984-1992. Roberts and Brown oversaw a number of controversial covers, including one showing Daryl Hannah blindfolded and brandishing two Oscars.

Another of Roberts’ most memorable photoshoots saw the late British designer Vivienne Westwood transformed into Margaret Thatcher for a Tatler cover shoot.

In 2022, Roberts was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) as part of the Queen’s New Years Honours. It was a formal recognition of his services to fashion.